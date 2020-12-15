Look inside the stunning waterfront mansion where the late Robin Williams once lived

Jacob Elliot Photography/Ethan Miller/Getty Images Robin Williams was a beloved Hollywood actor and comedian and a longtime Bay Area resident.

Late actor Robin Williams’ waterfront home in San Francisco’s Bay Area sold in November for $US5.35 million, SF Gate reports.

Williams, known for his appearances in countless hit films like “Mrs. Doubtfire” and “Good Will Hunting,” lived in the home from 2008 until his death in 2014, a spokesperson representing the listing confirmed to Insider.

The home has a living room with a stone fireplace, a media room with a custom gaming system, and a pool.

Though he died in 2014, the late comedian and actor Robin Williams remains one of the most recognisable faces in Hollywood, having appeared in beloved movies like “Mrs. Doubtfire,” “Good Will Hunting,” and “Dead Poets Society.”

Despite being a Hollywood fixture for decades, Williams’ home base was further north. The actor was a long-time resident of San Francisco’s Bay Area. As Robb Report points out, he even went to high school there.

Take a look inside the property, which is located in a suburb about 17 miles from San Francisco and has panoramic views of the water.

Jacob Elliot Photography The Bay Area home.

Per Robb Report, Williams was a “local boy” who “called the San Francisco Bay Area home.” He bought the property — located in the California city of Tiburon, the San Francisco suburb where he went to high school — in 2008.

AP Photo Robin Williams performing standup.

The home was initially listed for $US7.25 million when it first went on the market in 2019, before a price drop to $US5.95 million in August 2020. Ultimately, it sold for $US5.35 million.

Jason Wells The living room.

The listing describes the home as “inviting and elegant” with “open water views” throughout the home.

Jason Wells Views of the water from the kitchen.

The spacious, open-concept home has a large foyer that flows into the living room.

Jason Wells The home’s large foyer.

The living room, located at the heart of the home, has a stone fireplace, custom built-in storage space, and glass doors and windows that offer panoramic views of the Bay.

Jacob Elliot Photography The living room photographed in the evening.

The house has a formal dining room right off the living room.

Jason Wells The formal dining room.

The formal dining room even has designer chandeliers.

Jason Wells You can see the pool and the water from the formal dining room.

Next to the formal dining room is the home’s kitchen. It has a large island, stone countertops, built-in cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and a walk-in pantry.

Jacob Elliot Photography The kitchen also has a nook where residents can enjoy their meals.

The home can accommodate a large family or plenty of guests. It has six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms.

Jacob Elliot Photography One of the home’s six bedrooms.

The master bedroom has direct deck access, two walk-in closets, Dual Cristallo sconces designed by Baka Studios, designer mirrors, and an attached dark-wood study.

Jacob Elliot Photography The master bedroom.

It also has a bathroom with a standalone tub, steam showers, and never-ending views of the water that can be enjoyed from the tub.

Jacob Elliot Photography The bathroom attached to the master bedroom.

Aside from the sprawling master bedroom, the house has a kids’ bedroom with large, custom bunk beds and walk-in closets.

Jacob Elliot Photography The custom bunk beds in the kids’ room.

Once you step out of the house and onto the patio, you’ll find a hot tub, a large swimming pool, and custom golf platforms.

Jacob Elliot Photography The pool.

There’s also a media room with a gaming system, a laundry room, a three-car garage, and a versatile “bonus” room that could work as an extra bedroom or an office.

Jacob Elliot Photography The home’s study.

