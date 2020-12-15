Look inside the stunning waterfront mansion where the late Robin Williams once lived

- Late actor Robin Williams’ waterfront home in San Francisco’s Bay Area sold in November for $US5.35 million, SF Gate reports.
- Williams, known for his appearances in countless hit films like “Mrs. Doubtfire” and “Good Will Hunting,” lived in the home from 2008 until his death in 2014, a spokesperson representing the listing confirmed to Insider.
- The home has a living room with a stone fireplace, a media room with a custom gaming system, and a pool.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Though he died in 2014, the late comedian and actor Robin Williams remains one of the most recognisable faces in Hollywood, having appeared in beloved movies like “Mrs. Doubtfire,” “Good Will Hunting,” and “Dead Poets Society.”
Despite being a Hollywood fixture for decades, Williams’ home base was further north. The actor was a long-time resident of San Francisco’s Bay Area. As Robb Report points out, he even went to high school there.
Recently, the waterfront Bay Area home where he lived until his death sold for $US5.35 million, SF Gate reports.
Take a look inside the property, which is located in a suburb about 17 miles from San Francisco and has panoramic views of the water.
Robin Williams’ former San Francisco home sold in November for $US5.35 million, SF Gate reports. Williams, who died in 2014, was a beloved comedian, actor, and Hollywood A-lister.
Source: SF Gate
Per Robb Report, Williams was a “local boy” who “called the San Francisco Bay Area home.” He bought the property — located in the California city of Tiburon, the San Francisco suburb where he went to high school — in 2008.
Source: Robb Report, SF Gate, New York Times
The home was initially listed for $US7.25 million when it first went on the market in 2019, before a price drop to $US5.95 million in August 2020. Ultimately, it sold for $US5.35 million.
Source: SF Gate
The listing describes the home as “inviting and elegant” with “open water views” throughout the home.
Source: Sandhill PR
The spacious, open-concept home has a large foyer that flows into the living room.
Source: Sandhill PR
The living room, located at the heart of the home, has a stone fireplace, custom built-in storage space, and glass doors and windows that offer panoramic views of the Bay.
Source: Sandhill PR
The house has a formal dining room right off the living room.
Source: Sandhill PR
The formal dining room even has designer chandeliers.
Source: Sandhill PR
Next to the formal dining room is the home’s kitchen. It has a large island, stone countertops, built-in cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and a walk-in pantry.
Source: Sandhill PR
The home can accommodate a large family or plenty of guests. It has six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms.
Source: Sandhill PR
The master bedroom has direct deck access, two walk-in closets, Dual Cristallo sconces designed by Baka Studios, designer mirrors, and an attached dark-wood study.
Source: Sandhill PR
It also has a bathroom with a standalone tub, steam showers, and never-ending views of the water that can be enjoyed from the tub.
Source: Sandhill PR
Aside from the sprawling master bedroom, the house has a kids’ bedroom with large, custom bunk beds and walk-in closets.
Source: Sandhill PR
Once you step out of the house and onto the patio, you’ll find a hot tub, a large swimming pool, and custom golf platforms.
Source: Sandhill PR
There’s also a media room with a gaming system, a laundry room, a three-car garage, and a versatile “bonus” room that could work as an extra bedroom or an office.
Source: Sandhill PR
- Read more:
-
A massive 65-room mansion once owned by the Vanderbilt family is one of the most expensive homes in the Berkshires – take a look inside
-
A private island in the middle of a Norwegian fjord that used to be a low-security prison is now selling for $US3.2 million
-
A family of 7 downsized to a 429-square-foot RV that has a full-sized kitchen and a bunk-bed room their 4 daughters share
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.