Robin Williams Still Has 4 New Movies Coming Out -- Here's What They Are

REUTERS/Fred Prouser Robin Williams at the premiere of ‘Old Dogs’ in 2009.

Robin Williams passed away Monday at the age of 63, leaving behind a long legacy of comedy and film.

While we remember his performances in Oscar-winning film “Good Will Hunting” and Oscar-nominated “Dead Poet’s Society,” audiences will have a few more chances to see Williams on screen.

The actor had a total of four movies in post production. The majority of them will be released later this year.

1. “Merry Friggin’ Christmas”

Release date: November 7

The holiday picture stars Robin Williams and Joel McHale as an estranged father and son. When McHale’s character Boyd Mitchler forgets his son’s Christmas presents at home, the duo road trip together to retrieve them.

2. “Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb”

Release date: December 19

Williams will reprise his role as the 26th President of the United States, Teddy Roosevelt, alongside Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson as the group try and figure out what’s wrong with the magical tablet that brings all of the museum characters to life at night.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

3. “Absolutely Anything”

Release Date: 2015

The sci-fi comedy follows Simon Pegg and Kate Beckinsale after a teacher is bestowed with magical powers by a group of aliens. Williams voices an animated dog named Dennis.

Earlier this year, director Terry Jones (“Monty Python and the Holy Grail”) told Empire Magazine he believes Dennis is “going to steal the show.”

4. “Boulevard“

Nolan Mack (Williams) runs into a young man (Roberto Aguire) on his drive home from work one day which results in a life-altering epiphany. The film first premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year but has yet to receive a wide release.

Williams was also set to star in an unspecified sequel to 1993 comedy “Mrs. Doubtfire.” Variety reports the movie will most likely be shelved; however, no final decision has yet been made on the film.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.