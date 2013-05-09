Robin Williams Tweets About Kim Kardashian's Met Gala Dress: 'I Wore It Better!'

On Tuesday, CocoPerez posted a side-by-side image of Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala and Robin Williams dressed as “Mrs. Doubtfire” from his hit 1993 film, with the headline: “Mrs. Doubtfire Vs. Kim Kardashian: Who Wore It Better???“



Robin Williams must read Perez Hilton’s fashion site, because the actor later posted his opinion to his nearly 250,000 Twitter followers:

I think I wore it better! twitter.com/robinwilliams/… — Robin Williams (@robinwilliams) May 8, 2013

Kardashian has yet to respond, but seemed happy with her look as she posted “MET BALL 2013 thank you@riccardotisci17 & Givenchy ! #givenchycouture.”

