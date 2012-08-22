HOUSE OF THE DAY: Robin Williams Is Unloading His Extraordinary Napa Valley Estate For $35 Million

Photo: Sothebys

Robin Williams has put Villa Sorriso, his 653-acre estate in Napa Valley, on the market with a price tag of $35 million, according to celebrity real estate blog The Real Estalker.The 20,000-square-foot home has five bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and six half-bathrooms.



The home’s amenities included a library, theatre, elevator, a wine cellar and an art gallery.

The vast property, which has both vineyards and olive trees, is crisscrossed with roads and trails, according to the listing.

