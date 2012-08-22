HOUSE OF THE DAY: Robin Williams Is Unloading His Extraordinary Napa Valley Estate For $35 Million

Meredith Galante
robin williams home

Photo: Sothebys

Robin Williams has put Villa Sorriso, his 653-acre estate in Napa Valley, on the market with a price tag of $35 million, according to celebrity real estate blog The Real Estalker.The 20,000-square-foot home has five bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and six half-bathrooms.

The home’s amenities included a library, theatre, elevator, a wine cellar and an art gallery.

The vast property, which has both vineyards and olive trees, is crisscrossed with roads and trails, according to the listing.

Welcome to Villa Sorriso.

The foyer seems opulent, but still has the vibe of a Napa Valley estate.

The library is all wood paneled.

The kitchen has a huge range, and an island for extra cooking space.

The living room has access to a terrace.

The home boasts a 12-seat, state-of-the-art movie theatre.

After a movie, play a round of pool in the game room.

With 653 acres, you have room for things such as tennis courts.

The 65-foot long infinity-edge swimming pool is perfect for parties.

There's a hot tub if it gets too cold at night.

The view of the pool really is breathtaking.

There's a small lake on the property.

Olives and Cabernet Sauvignon grapes can be grown on the property.

There are dirt roads to navigate the vineyard.

The property is a luscious green colour.

The property is 80 minutes from of the Golden Gate Bridge.

Apparently, cattle roam the property.

You get great views of the Mayacama Mountains.

