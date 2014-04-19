HOUSE OF THE DAY: Robin Williams Lists His Extraordinary Napa Valley Estate For $US30 Million

Julie Zeveloff
Robin Williams has relisted his 653-acre estate in Napa Valley for $US29.9 million, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The actor had previously tried and failed to sell the estate, nicknamed “Villa Sorriso,” for $US35 million in 2012.

The 20,000-square-foot home has five bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and six half-bathrooms. Amenities included a library, theatre, elevator, a wine cellar and an art gallery.

The vast property, which has both vineyards and olive trees, is crisscrossed with roads and trails.

Welcome to Villa Sorriso.

The property is 80 minutes from the Golden Gate Bridge.

Williams built the home himself in the early 2000s, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The library is all wood-paneled.

The kitchen has a huge range, and an island for extra cooking space.

The living room offers views of the surrounding Mayacamas Mountains.

The home has a 12-seat, state-of-the-art movie theatre.

There's also a billiards room, in addition to two 'safe rooms.'

With 653 acres, there's room for amenities such as tennis courts.

And a 65-foot infinity-edge swimming pool.

There's a hot tub, too, for cool Napa nights.

The pool area has 'his and hers steam showers and changing rooms, and a 'pool activities' room, according to The WSJ.

There's a small fishing pond on the property.

And acres upon acres of vineyards growing olives and grapes.

Wine is made off-site.

That landscaping is stunning.

$29.9 million buys privacy and serenity.

