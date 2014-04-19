HOUSE OF THE DAY: Robin Williams Lists His Extraordinary Napa Valley Estate For $US30 Million

Robin Williams has relisted his 653-acre estate in Napa Valley for $US29.9 million, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The actor had previously tried and failed to sell the estate, nicknamed “Villa Sorriso,” for $US35 million in 2012.

The 20,000-square-foot home has five bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and six half-bathrooms. Amenities included a library, theatre, elevator, a wine cellar and an art gallery.

The vast property, which has both vineyards and olive trees, is crisscrossed with roads and trails.

