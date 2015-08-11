Robin Williams died one year ago today -- here are 10 of his best moments on film

Miramax/Youtube Robin Williams in his Oscar winning role for ‘Good Will Hunting.’

Actor and comedian Robin Williams died one year ago today, on August 11 2014, at his home in California in an apparent suicide. He was 63.

Williams, who got his breakout role in the 1978 sitcom “Mork and Mindy,” had an incredible range.

The talented star made us laugh in movies like “Mrs. Doubtfire” and won best supporting actor at the 1998 Oscars for the character he portrayed in the drama “Good Will Hunting.”

In memory of Williams, we’ve compiled some of his best moments on screen that display both his comic and dramatic genius.

In 'Moscow on the Hudson' (1984) Williams plays a Russian sax player who comes to New York City. His comic skills shine in the grocery store scene where his character Vladimir Ivanof is overwhelmed by the variety of coffee selections. (This video may take a moment to load.) Williams demonstrates his range of on-screen personalities starring as a radio D.J. in the film'Good Morning Vietnam' (1987) for which he earned an Academy Award nomination. (video provider='youtube' id='wuk8AOjGURE' size='xlarge' align='center') Williams' 'seize the day' speech in 'Dead Poet's Society' (1989) also led to an Oscar nod. In the movie, Williams plays an inspirational English teacher, John Keating, who famously tells his students: 'Now in this class you can either call me Mr. Keating, or if you're slightly more daring, O Captain My Captain.' (video provider='youtube' id='w8fu-hq3S7A' size='xlarge' align='center') The fight scene aboard Captain Hook's ship in the adaptation 'Hook' (1991) is a classic. (video provider='youtube' id='6ohgHjQvK5g' size='xlarge' align='center') Williams brought the genie to life in the Disney hit 'Aladdin' (1992). The actor's vibrant energy is encapsulated by the animated character. The actor uses his voice acting skills to play an elderly Scottish nanny in the comedy 'Mrs. Doubtfire' (1993). The movie is filled with hilarious moments, but everyone is fond of the scene where 'Mrs. Doubtfire' dips her face in cake frosting so 'her' true identity is not revealed. Williams demonstrates his improvisational genius in this dancing scene from 'The Birdcage' (1996) with Nathan Lane. The heartwarming graduation speech from 'Jack' (1996) shows the actor's ability to play more serious roles. Williams was named best supporting actor for his role as psychiatrist Sean Maguire in 'Good Will Hunting' (1997). The park bench scene in which he delivers an inspirational speech to Matt Damon's character is one of the most memorable from the movie and showcases Williams' dramatic acting skill. This scene in the children's ward of 'Patch Adams' (1998) shows that sometimes the best medicine is a laugh. Continue to celebrate Williams' life.

