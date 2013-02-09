Robin Williams Is The New Don Draper In A CBS Pilot

Photo: Flubber advertisement.
Robin Williams is looking to transition back to the small screen for the first time in 30-years.Williams is the star of David E. Kelley’s new pilot “Crazy People,” in which the comedian will play a man who runs an advertising agency with his daughter. CBS just commissioned the single camera pilot.
For every Don Draper, television needs a Mork from Ork.
While “Mad Man” is a hit, Ad Age noted that other shows revolving around advertising have had significantly less success.
TNT’s “Trust Me,” which revolved around a creative team at a fictional ad agency, only lasted one season. AMC’s advertising-based reality show, called “The Pitch,” also didn’t make the cut.
