Robin Williams Is The New Don Draper In A CBS Pilot

Robin Williams is looking to transition back to the small screen for the first time in 30-years.Williams is the star of David E. Kelley’s new pilot “Crazy People,” in which the comedian will play a man who runs an advertising agency with his daughter. CBS just commissioned the single camera pilot.



For every Don Draper, television needs a Mork from Ork.

While “Mad Man” is a hit, Ad Age noted that other shows revolving around advertising have had significantly less success.

TNT’s “Trust Me,” which revolved around a creative team at a fictional ad agency, only lasted one season. AMC’s advertising-based reality show, called “The Pitch,” also didn’t make the cut.

