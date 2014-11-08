Robin Williams Had No Drugs Or Alcohol In His Body When He Died

Williams and his daughter, Zelda, from the actor’s final tweet.

Comedian Robin Williams was not under the influence of drugs and alcohol when he took his own life in August, the official autopsy has found.

The Marin County sheriff’s office in Northern California says the autopsy found that the actor had prescription medications but only in “therapeutic concentrations”.

Williams’ family has said the comedian was struggling with depression, anxiety and a Parkinson’s diagnosis.

The 63-year-old won an Academy Award for Good Will Hunting.

He was known for his roles in movies such as Good Morning Vietnam and Jumanji.

