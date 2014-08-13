Robin Williams' Ex-Wife And 3 Children Release Heartbreaking Statements

Evan Agostini/Getty Images Robin Williams with his family (from left to right): Sons Zach and Cody, ex-wife Marsha, and daughter Zelda at a screening of ‘House Of D’ in 2004.

Following his unexpected death Monday, Robin Williams’ three children and ex-wife of 19 years, Marsha, released heartbreaking statements late Tuesday evening.

Williams married Marsha Garces Williams in 1989 and had two children: daughter Zelda, 25, and son Cody, 22, before divorcing in 2008. Zak, 31, is the actor’s only child with Valerie Velardi, whom he was married to from 1978 to 1988.

While Williams’ actress-daughter, Zelda, previously posted a quote from “The Little Prince” to social media hours after her father’s death, she recently wrote a more lengthy statement:

“My family has always been private about our time spent together. It was our way of keeping one thing that was ours, with a man we shared with an entire world. But now that’s gone, and I feel stripped bare. My last day with him was his birthday, and I will be forever grateful that my brothers and I got to spend that time alone with him, sharing gifts and laughter. He was always warm, even in his darkest moments. While I’ll never, ever understand how he could be loved so deeply and not find it in his heart to stay, there’s minor comfort in knowing our grief and loss, in some small way, is shared with millions. It doesn’t help the pain, but at least it’s a burden countless others now know we carry, and so many have offered to help lighten the load. Thank you for that. To those he touched who are sending kind words, know that one of his favourite things in the world was to make you all laugh. As for those who are sending negativity, know that some small, giggling part of him is sending a flock of pigeons to your house to poop on your car. Right after you’ve had it washed. After all, he loved to laugh, too. … Dad was, is and always will be one of the kindest, most generous, gentlest souls I’ve ever known, and while there are few things I know for certain right now, one of them is that not just my world, but the entire world is forever a little darker, less colourful and less full of laughter in his absence. We’ll just have to work twice as hard to fill it back up again.”

Zelda’s brother, Cody, 22, released the following statement of his own:

Scott Wintrow/Getty Images Robin Williams and son Cody at a comedy festival in 2007.

“There are no words strong enough to describe the love and respect I have for my father. The world will never be the same without him. I will miss him and take him with me everywhere I go for the rest of my life, and will look forward, forever, to the moment when I get to see him again.”

Zelda and Cody’s mother Marsha, who was married to Williams from 1989-2008, had kind words for her ex-husband:

Evan Agostini/Getty Images Robin Williams and ex-wife Marsha in happier times at a movie premiere in 2005.

“My heart is split wide open and scattered over the planet with all of you. Please remember the gentle, loving, generous — and yes, brilliant and funny — man that was Robin Williams. My arms are wrapped around our children as we attempt to grapple with celebrating the man we love, while dealing with this immeasurable loss.”

Zak Williams, 31, is the actor’s only son with his first wife, Valerie Velardi. He, too, was very close to his father and had these words to share:

“Yesterday, I lost my father and a best friend and the world got a little grayer. I will carry his heart with me every day. I would ask those that loved him to remember him by being as gentle, kind, and generous as he would be. Seek to bring joy to the world as he sought.”

Zak’s mother is Robin’s first wife,

Valerie Velardi, to whom the actor was married for ten years from 1978-1988.

At the time of his death, Williams was married to Susan Schneider, whom he wed in 2011. Susan released a statement Monday immediately following her husband’s death:

“This morning, I lost my husband and my best friend, while the world lost one of its most beloved artists and beautiful human beings. I am utterly heartbroken. On behalf of Robin’s family, we are asking for privacy during our time of profound grief. As he is remembered, it is our hope the focus will not be on Robin’s death, but on the countless moments of joy and laughter he gave to millions.”

