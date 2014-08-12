News Of Robin Williams' Death Crashed His Wikipedia Page

After news of Robin Williams’ tragic death hit late Monday, the world can’t consume enough of the comedian’s past work.

So much so that his Wikipedia page crashed from all of the traffic.

The page is back up and running now, but moments after Williams’ death, here’s what the page looked like:

Anybody experiencing personal problems can always contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.

