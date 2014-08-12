In Memory Of Robin Williams, Here Are 10 Of His Best Moments On Film

Actor and comedian Robin Williams died Monday morning of an apparent suicide. He was 63.
Williams had a presence unlike many others on stage and on screen. He could make us laugh until our sides split in movies like “Mrs. Doubtfire,” and the Academy Award winner could also sober us up in seconds with some of films’ most powerful monologues.
We’ve compiled 10 of Williams’ best movie scenes from “Good Morning Vietnam” to “Good Will Hunting.”
(video provider='youtube' id='mXkApy0gkjM' size='xlarge' align='center')
(video provider='youtube' id='6ohgHjQvK5g' size='xlarge' align='center')
This scene in the children's ward of 'Patch Adams' (1998) showing that sometimes the best medicine is a laugh.
(video provider='youtube' id='byPJ22JDFjI' size='xlarge' align='center')
This one with Williams defining what it means to be a doctor is a close second.
(video provider='youtube' id='CJrnuZmWQek' size='xlarge' align='center')
The grocery store scene from 'Moscow on the Hudson' (1984) in which Williams' character is overwhelmed by the variety of coffee selections.
Be patient with this one loading.
(video provider='youtube' id='99Op1TaXmCw' size='xlarge' align='center')
His first radio broadcast in 'Good Morning Vietnam' (1987) which showed Williams' range of personalities on screen.
(video provider='youtube' id='wuk8AOjGURE' size='xlarge' align='center')
(video provider='youtube' id='kFeaK5UJ8O4' size='xlarge' align='center')
Bonus: The matchmaker transformation song.
This amazing speech to Matt Damon's character in 'Good Will Hunting' (1997) for which Williams won his only Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.
(video provider='youtube' id='NBjWHfBHKos' size='xlarge' align='center')
And, of course, Williams' 'seize the day' speech in 'Dead Poet's Society' (1989) which led to an Oscar nomination.
(video provider='youtube' id='w8fu-hq3S7A' size='xlarge' align='center')
