In Memory Of Robin Williams, Here Are 10 Of His Best Moments On Film

Kirsten Acuna
Robin williams good will huntingMiramax/YoutubeRobin Williams in his Oscar winning role for ‘Good Will Hunting.’

Actor and comedian Robin Williams died Monday morning of an apparent suicide. He was 63.

Williams had a presence unlike many others on stage and on screen. He could make us laugh until our sides split in movies like “Mrs. Doubtfire,” and the Academy Award winner could also sober us up in seconds with some of films’ most powerful monologues.

We’ve compiled 10 of Williams’ best movie scenes from “Good Morning Vietnam” to “Good Will Hunting.”

Williams dancing in this scene from 'The Birdcage' (1996) with Nathan Lane.

(video provider='youtube' id='mXkApy0gkjM' size='xlarge' align='center')

The fight scene aboard Captain Hook's ship in the adaptation 'Hook' (1991).

(video provider='youtube' id='6ohgHjQvK5g' size='xlarge' align='center')

This scene in the children's ward of 'Patch Adams' (1998) showing that sometimes the best medicine is a laugh.

(video provider='youtube' id='byPJ22JDFjI' size='xlarge' align='center')

This one with Williams defining what it means to be a doctor is a close second.

The heartwarming graduation speech from 'Jack' (1996).

(video provider='youtube' id='CJrnuZmWQek' size='xlarge' align='center')

The grocery store scene from 'Moscow on the Hudson' (1984) in which Williams' character is overwhelmed by the variety of coffee selections.

Be patient with this one loading.

The genie's entrance in 'Aladdin' (1992) as he sings 'Friend Like Me.'

(video provider='youtube' id='99Op1TaXmCw' size='xlarge' align='center')

His first radio broadcast in 'Good Morning Vietnam' (1987) which showed Williams' range of personalities on screen.

(video provider='youtube' id='wuk8AOjGURE' size='xlarge' align='center')

The classic 'Mrs. Doubtfire' (1993) scene that made everyone want to dip their faces into cake.

(video provider='youtube' id='kFeaK5UJ8O4' size='xlarge' align='center')

Bonus: The matchmaker transformation song.

This amazing speech to Matt Damon's character in 'Good Will Hunting' (1997) for which Williams won his only Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

(video provider='youtube' id='NBjWHfBHKos' size='xlarge' align='center')

And, of course, Williams' 'seize the day' speech in 'Dead Poet's Society' (1989) which led to an Oscar nomination.

(video provider='youtube' id='w8fu-hq3S7A' size='xlarge' align='center')

Continue to celebrate Williams' life.

Watch Robin Williams and Philip Seymour Hoffman in an incredible scene from 'Patch Adams' >

and

The best quotes from Williams' 2013 Reddit AMA >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.