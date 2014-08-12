Watch Robin Williams And Philip Seymour Hoffman Co-Star In An Incredible Scene From 'Patch Adams'

On Monday, Robin Williams reportedly took his own life at age 63. In February, actor Philip Seymour Hoffman tragically died of a drug overdose at the age of 46.

But in 1998, the two great actors co-starred in the Oscar-nominated film, “Patch Adams,” about a medical student in the 70’s who treats patients — illegally — using humour.

In the film, the late actors share an incredible scene in which they argue about how to practice medicine.

The brief scene, featuring two incredible talents, is worth a watch:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

