Watch Robin Williams And Philip Seymour Hoffman Co-Star In An Incredible Scene From 'Patch Adams'

Aly Weisman

On Monday, Robin Williams reportedly took his own life at age 63. In February, actor Philip Seymour Hoffman tragically died of a drug overdose at the age of 46.

But in 1998, the two great actors co-starred in the Oscar-nominated film, “Patch Adams,” about a medical student in the 70’s who treats patients — illegally — using humour.

In the film, the late actors share an incredible scene in which they argue about how to practice medicine.

The brief scene, featuring two incredible talents, is worth a watch:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.