Robin Williams Replaces Joe Pesci In Snickers' New Ad [THE BRIEF]

Laura Stampler

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

Robin Williams and Bobcat Goldthwait join comedic forces to replace funnyman Joe Pesci in BBDO New York’s new Snickers ad.

Adweek explains how you can get a sticker on a NASCAR car.

72andSunny CEO John Boiler thinks that agencies should stop using the word “client” when referring to … clients.

Bank of America switched its PR business from Omnicom’s Emanate to WPP’s Burson Marsteller.

David&Goliath parted ways with MGM Resorts’ Mirage Hotel and Casino after less than six months. A D&G spokesperson said, “After a few months, we both realised that their needs and our expertise were not the right match.” D&G will continue to do work for MGM’s Monte Carlo and New York-New York hotels.

After 16 years at the shop, Judy Johnson was promoted to president of the Western Region at GolinHarris.

Digital marketing technology provider PointRoll launched three interactive in-stream video packages.

Coldwell Banker Real Estate promoted Michael Fischer from chief marketing officer to chief operating officer.

Here’s Union Bank’s first-ever brand campaign, created by Eleven

