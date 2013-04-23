Robin Van Persie Scored A Stunning Volley To Wrap Up The EPL Title For Manchester United

Manchester United clinched their 20th EPL title today with a routine 3-0 win over Aston Villa.



Robin van Persie, who was United’s big offseason acquisition, scored all three goals in the first 32 minutes to seal the deal.

The fact that United wrapped up the title with four games left speaks to the general mediocrity of the league this year. Manchester City took a step back from their dominant form last season. Chelsea brought in a slew of young players and hit the skids in the winter. And Arsenal struggled early before putting together a nice run in the last few weeks.

United was the league’s best, most consistent team from wire to wire and they deserve the title.

They won it in stylish fashion too — Van Persie’s second goal today was amazing.

He ran under a pass from Wayne Rooney, watched it fall over his shoulder, and then smashed it into the back of the net on the volley.

The video:



