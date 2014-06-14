Robin Van Persie's Header Is The Best Goal Of The World Cup So Far

Robin van Persie scored a huge goal for Netherlands that is an early candidate for the best of the World Cup.

The goal equalised Netherlands’ opening match against Spain in the closing moments of the first half. Spain is one of the favourites to win the World Cup.



Just prior to the ball being delivered, you can see van Persie raise his hand to signal that he is ready to make a run.

But it was the finish that was so good.



Beautiful.

RVP did have a bit of a rough landing that was softened by seeing the ball in the back of the net.



Immediately after the goal, van Persie sprinted over to the sideline where he had a big high-five for his national team manager, Louis van Gaal, who is also van Persie’s new manager at Manchester United.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.