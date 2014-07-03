Robin Thicke Took Questions On Twitter -- And It Went Hilariously Wrong

Like any other time a celebrity takes questions from random strangers, Robin Thicke’s ask-me-anything on Twitter didn’t disappoint with delivering the weirdness.

The singer’s “Blurred Lines” was one of the songs of the summer after it climbed the charts once it was released at the end of last March.

However, the song generated a lot of controversy in the months after its release with lines like “You know you want it,” as many people interpreted the song as condoning rape stereotypes.

Fast-forward to now, and VH1 is promoting an ask me anything interview with Thicke where fans can submit their questions through Twitter to the star.

Have a burning question for @robinthicke? Submit your ?s for tomorrow’s Twitter Q+A using #AskThicke! pic.twitter.com/LwWKWlBysg

— VH1 (@VH1) June 30, 2014

And of course, the internet didn’t disappoint. Here are some of the most hilarious and odd questions asked.

If train A leaves the station at 5mph and train B leaves at 44mph, how far is the judge gonna order you to stay away from Paula? #AskThicke

— Broseidon (@tniranj) July 2, 2014

#askthicke is the worst internet search engine

— Liz Buckley (@liz_buckley) July 1, 2014

I didn’t know too much about Robin Thicke until I clicked the #AskThicke hashtag. Very glad I did. pic.twitter.com/17maoOwpxL

— Lindsay McDougall (@Doctortriplej) July 1, 2014

Robin Thicke: “I want to do an #AskThicke thing on twitter. Good idea? PR Advisers: “NO!” Thicke: “We all know what that word really means.”

— Chris Finch (@NorthernMunky) July 1, 2014

#AskThicke If we say your name three times, will you disappear? pic.twitter.com/htcvRtuBNX

— Jamie DMJ (@JamieDMJ) July 1, 2014

And when did you decide that the Creepy PE Teacher look was the style for you? #AskThicke

— Scriblit (@Scriblit) June 30, 2014

#AskThicke how much do you hate mirrors now? pic.twitter.com/0YByMS1tkY

— Luke James (@lukejamesbgn) June 30, 2014

#AskThicke Do you need some lessons in using social media? If you say “No”, we both know that actually means “Yes”.

— Jamie Keen (@Keenooooo) July 1, 2014

Robin Thicke is getting terrible abuse on the #AskThicke hashtag. Maybe If he’d dressed less provocative & stayed sober it wouldn’t happen?

— Jim Sheridan (@Jim_Sheridan) July 1, 2014

Will there ever be a boy born who can swim faster than a shark? #AskThicke pic.twitter.com/3kZNFwzg0g

— Gareth Keenan (@_GarethKeenan) June 30, 2014

And finally, my own submission:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.