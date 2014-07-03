Robin Thicke Took Questions On Twitter -- And It Went Hilariously Wrong

David M Brooks
Robin Thicke BET Awards 2013Jason Merritt/Getty

Like any other time a celebrity takes questions from random strangers, Robin Thicke’s ask-me-anything on Twitter didn’t disappoint with delivering the weirdness.

The singer’s “Blurred Lines” was one of the songs of the summer after it climbed the charts once it was released at the end of last March.

However, the song generated a lot of controversy in the months after its release with lines like “You know you want it,” as many people interpreted the song as condoning rape stereotypes.

Fast-forward to now, and VH1 is promoting an ask me anything interview with Thicke where fans can submit their questions through Twitter to the star.

And of course, the internet didn’t disappoint. Here are some of the most hilarious and odd questions asked.

And finally, my own submission:

