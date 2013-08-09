'Blurred Lines' Just Became The Sixth-Most-Dominant Summer Song Of All Time

There was some initial debate about whether the song of this summer was Daft Punk’s “Get Lucky” or Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” (

in spite of what some perceive as the latter’s questionable content).

Now we know the contest is over: Billboard’s Silvio Petroluongo reports “Lines” has now spent nine-consecutive weeks at No. 1.

That makes it the sixth-most-dominant summer song of all time.

The song also broken the all-time record for one-week “audience impressions,” a product of total radio spins times size of a station’s audience, at 219.8 million.

That means about 70% of America heard the song last week.

The previous impressions record was held by Mariah Carey’s 2005 hit “We Belong Together,” at 212.2 million. Records in this category began in 1990.

And the song has been streamed a total of 65.2 million times since its release in late March.

The song has gained momentum thanks both to its use in RadioShack’s commercial for the Beats By Dre Pill Speakers, an NSFW video you can Google for yourself, and the aforementioned controversy the whole thing has generated.

(If, somehow, you still haven’t heard it, or think you might have but need to match the beat with the title, here it is in audio form:

