Robin Thicke admits he was high or drunk for every "Blurred Lines" interview he gave last year in new deposition video

It’s been seven months since Pharrell and Robin Thicke were ordered to pay $US5 million for allegedly infringing on a Marvin Gaye song with their number-one hit “Blurred Lines.” But an unearthed video of the two artists’ depositions offers new insight into the case.

Robin Thicke says in the deposition that he was “high or drunk” for every interview he gave about the song last year. When asked if he’s honest, he says “no,” and he says that he started comparing his song to Gaye after others made the connection.

Pharrell is more contentious in his deposition video. When asked about Thicke’s comment that Pharrell wanted to create a Marvin Gaye-like song, he responds, “Sometimes [people] embellish those stories, and so what you’re hanging your hat on here is a guy that wants the world to perceive that song is primarily his… But that’s not the way I work.”

When Gaye’s lawyer asks Pharrell specific questions regarding the musical structure of his song, he responds, “I’m not here to teach you music.”

Following the $US5 million judgment, the “Blurred Lines” case is expected to head to appeal.

