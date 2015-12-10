Robin Thicke and Pharrell fight $5.3 million 'Blurred Lines' decision in appeal

Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams are fighting back against the “Blurred Lines” court decision from earlier this year.

Thicke and Williams filed an appeal this week against the federal jury decision from March that ruled the duo infringed upon the copyright of Marvin Gaye’s “Got to Give it Up” for their 2013 hit “Blurred Lines.” The final judgment was just handed down last week, allowing Thicke and Williams to get the appeal going.

In the initial ruling, Thicke and Williams were ordered to pay $7.4 million, later reduced to $5.3 million, to Gaye’s family. $3.2 million has already been paid, with Williams still owing $360,000 and Thicke owing $1.8 million.

The Gaye family attorney told The Wrap that he is not surprised by the appeal but is “confident” the original decision will be upheld.

“That said, we remain confident that the appeal will have no merit, and when it fails, the Thicke / Williams camp will find themselves faced with the same judgment they’re facing today,” the lawyer said. “Meanwhile, the Gaye family’s entitlement to half of the ‘Blurred Lines’ royalties will have continued to grow over time. What I’m saying is that this appeal only delays the inevitable — we aren’t going anywhere.”

