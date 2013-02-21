Robin Roberts Returns To Good Morning America Five Months After Bone Marrow Transplant

Photo: ABC Video Screengrab

NEW YORK (AP) — Five months after undergoing a bone marrow transplant, Robin Roberts is back on television in the morning.Roberts said Wednesday she’d been waiting 174 days “to say this, good morning America.”



The morning-show host is recovering from MDS, a blood and bone marrow disease. She looked thin with close-cropped hair but was smiling broadly, back at work on “Good Morning America” at ABC’s studio in New York.

Roberts was welcomed back in a taped message from President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, former ESPN colleagues and Magic Johnson.

ABC announced Roberts will interview the first lady later this week, to be shown next Tuesday.

ABC News President Ben Sherwood came into the studio to give fist bumps to the anchors at the 7:25 a.m. EST break. He said Roberts’ health will be closely monitored to make sure she doesn’t overdo it at the beginning.

“This was up to Robin, her doctors and God,” Sherwood said. “It’s a day that we all rejoice.”

ABC didn’t miss a beat with her absence, continuing in first place in the ratings after first overcoming NBC’s “Today” show last spring. Sherwood said the success with Roberts’ absence surprised him.

Copyright (2013) Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Associated Press text, photo, graphic, audio and/or video material shall not be published, broadcast, rewritten for broadcast or publication or redistributed directly or indirectly in any medium. Neither these AP materials nor any portion thereof may be stored in a computer except for personal and non-commercial use. Users may not download or reproduce a substantial portion of the AP material found on this web site. AP will not be held liable for any delays, inaccuracies, errors or omissions therefrom or in the transmission or delivery of all or any part thereof or for any damages arising from any of the foregoing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.