Robin Roberts Says She WILL Return To 'Good Morning America' Very Soon – Here's Today's Buzz

ABC screencapIn a surprise appearance on “Good Morning America” this morning, Robin Roberts says she WILL return after revealing her latest bone marrow test came back clean. “I’m coming home,” said Roberts. “We’re talking now a matter of weeks, not months.” Earlier, it was thought the ABC host would not return to the lineup. Last June, Roberts shared she was diagnosed with the blood and bone marrow disease MDS.

Watch out “Lincoln.” Ben Affleck won huge again at the Golden Globes last night. Despite no Oscar nod for “Argo,” Affleck took home his second award for Best Director in a week. “Argo” also won best picture. See all of last night’s winners here.

The CW axes its idea to bring a bloodied kid-killing “Battle Royale” to the small screen.

If you wanted to see Ann Romney on “Dancing With the Stars,” it’s not happening. She was offered a spot on the dancing floor after husband Mitt lost the election but turned it down.

After conquering film, television, and Broadway, “South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have just added their own studio to their repertoire, “Important Studios.”

“Jurassic Park 4” will come out next year June 13 in 3D.

News Corp will now have a controlling 54.5 stake in Germany’s pay TV giant Sky Deutschland after a financing deal.

Justin Timberlake released his first single in seven years, “Suit and Tie.” Check it out below:

