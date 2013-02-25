Robin Roberts Looks Stunning During Her Return To Work At The Oscars

After five months away from “Good Morning America,” Robin Roberts is working her first event at the Oscar red carpet tonight.



The morning co-anchor underwent a bone marrow transplant last September for myelodysplastic syndrome and returned on air this past week.

You wouldn’t be able to tell tonight. She looks gorgeous.

Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

