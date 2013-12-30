Robin Roberts Comes Out As Gay In Facebook Post

“Good Morning America” anchor Robin Roberts has officially come out of the closet as gay in an end-of-the-year post on her Facebook page

Roberts’ sexuality has apparently been known to her family, friends and co-workers for some time, but her mention of longtime girlfriend Amber Laign was her first public acknowledgment.

“I am grateful for my entire family, my long time girlfriend, Amber, and friends as we prepare to celebrate a glorious new year together.”

The post also discussed Roberts’ bone marrow transplant after being diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) forcing her to take a leave from “GMA” in October 2012. She returned to the show in February 2013.

Read the revealing post in it’s entirety below:

“Flashback 12/29/12….Hard to believe this was 1 year ago today..when I reached a critical milestone of 100 days post transplant…and KJ was finally allowed to come back home.

“Reading this comforts me and I hope the same for you: ‘If you are depressed, you are living in the past. If you are anxious, you are living in the future. If you are at peace, you are living in the present.’

“At this moment I am at peace and filled with joy and gratitude.

“I am grateful to God, my doctors and nurses for my restored good health.

“I am grateful for my sister, Sally-Ann, for being my donor and giving me the gift of life.

“I am grateful for my entire family, my long time girlfriend, Amber, and friends as we prepare to celebrate a glorious new year together.

“I am grateful for the many prayers and well wishes for my recovery. I return every one of them to you 100 fold.

“On this last Sunday of 2013 I encourage you to reflect on what you are grateful for too.

“Wishing you a Healthy and Happy New Year.

“Peace, love, and blessings to all..XO”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.