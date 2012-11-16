Hornets centre Robin Lopez Seriously Freaked Out On Splash Mountain

Photo: Grantland

Robin Lopez is not a small man, he clocks in at seven-feet tall and 255 lbs. He averages around 10 points and 6 rebounds per game for the Hornets.What you may not know about this large fellow and coordinated gentleman is that he does NOT enjoy Splash Mountain at Disneyland.



Check out the perfect picture of fear that is Robin Lopez on Splash Mountain.

It should be noted that Robin’s twin brother, Brook, seems to be enjoying the ride slightly more than Robin.

