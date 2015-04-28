Hollywood really thinks we need a 'Robin Hood' movie

Warner Bros via YouTube Kevin Costner in ‘Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves’ from 1991.

It’s not uncommon for multiple movie studios to have similar, rival projects get made around the same time. “Armageddon” and “Deep Impact,” which were both about an asteroid hitting earth, came out in 1998. TwoTrumanCapotebiopics came out within a year of each other.

However, when it comes to Robin Hood, the tale of the thieving outlaw can’t spin out enough stories for Hollywood.

Currently, there are six Robin Hood films in development and another television series.

Warner Brothers recently announced it’s developing a Robin Hood movie. In the same week, FreemantleMedia North America acquired the rights to the book series “The Outlaw Chronicles,” which it plans to turn into a TV series.

The amount of Robin Hood films planned seems odd, given that the last Robin Hood movie, simply titled “Robin Hood” was a critically-panned box-office dud back when it came out in 2010. It was a dark, gritty reboot starring Russell Crowe, and was made not long after “Batman Begins” started a trend of darker, grittier blockbusters. Needless to say, “Robin Hood” did not become the franchise Universal was probably hoping it would be.

Other adaptations of the character haven’t gone over well either.

According to Deadline, BBC America co-produced a “Robin Hood” series in 2006, which ran for three seasons. Meanwhile, a planned CW show called “Sherwood” about a female Robin Hood never made it to the air (the last ever news reports on it are from back in December 2012).

This isn’t the first time Hollywood has put out competing Robin Hood films. In 1991 Kevin Costner starred in “Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves” ($US390.5 million) while Uma Thurman was featured in 20th Century Fox’s “Robin Hood.”



Here is a look at the seven upcoming Robin Hood projects:

1. Warner Bros.’ Robin Hood

Warners Brothers just announced it was working on its own “Robin Hood” film. So far, details are scarce. It is produced by one of the producers of “The Lego Movie” but as far as we know, this is not Lego Robin Hood.

2. Liongate’s “Robin Hood: Origins”

Lionsgate landed this reboot that promises to be dark and gritty. It sounds almost identical to the version made in 2010, and we all know how that worked out. Either the second time is the charm, or this could go the way of “The Amazing Spider-Man 2.”

3. Disney’s “Nottingham & Hood”

Rather than a re-imagining, Disney is taking a “revisionist” tone with “Nottingham & Hood.” They hope to start up a family friendly franchise, and the speculative screenplay apparently has a “Pirates of the Caribbean” tone. This isn’t Disney’s first try with this story: in 1973, they made the animated classic that starred a cartoon fox as Robin Hood.

4. Sony’s “Hood”

Sony is planning a shared universe around Sherwood Forest as well, which they compare to “Fast and Furious” and “Mission: Impossible” franchises.

5. “Robin Hood and the Prince of Aragon”

“Robin Hood and the Prince of Aragon” is described only as a “vibrant pop-punk retelling.” The rest of the details are shrouded in mystery, but a description like that is definetly an interesting way to get attention.

6. “Robin Hood 2058”

Like “Prince of Aragon,” “Robin Hood 2058” offers a compelling yet mysterious promise: this one will bring Robin Hood into the future for a sci-fi adventure. The script was penned by Jason Hall, who previously wrote “American Sniper,” which grossed $US541.2 million worldwide.

7. “Outlaw Chronicles”

It was also recently announced that Robin Hood will now be making his way over to television as well. This one is adapted from a book series called “The Outlaw Chronicles,” which is a re-imagined take on the legend. It seems like every one of these takes is a “re-imagining” of sorts.

