An elite hedge fund conference was held in New York this week -- here are all the trade ideas

The Robin Hood Investors Conference, one of the most elite hedge fund gatherings, was held this week in New York City.

The annual charity conference brings together some of the biggest names in the hedge fund industry to share their best trade ideas.

Tickets to the event cost $US7,500. The proceeds go toward the Robin Hood Foundation, an organisation dedicated to fighting poverty.

The conference is closed to the media.

An attendee was kind enough to share their notes of some of the big bets being made by hedge fund titans.

Here’s a rundown:

David Einhorn (Greenlight Capital): long Consul Energy (CNX) and Arkema (AKE)

long Consul Energy (CNX) and Arkema (AKE) Scott Ferguson (Sachem Head Capital): long Akorn (AKRX)

long Akorn (AKRX) Zach Schrieber (PointState Capital): long Finmeccanica (FNC)

long Finmeccanica (FNC) Michael Blutt (Constance Capital): long Mallinckrodt (MNK)

long Mallinckrodt (MNK) Dan Dreyfus (3G Capital): long Canadian National Resources (CNQ)

long Canadian National Resources (CNQ) Samantha Greenberg (Paulson & Co.): long Charter Communications (CHTR)

long Charter Communications (CHTR) Larry Robbins (Glenview Capital): long HCA Holding (HCA), Monsanto (MON), and FMC Corp (FMC)

long HCA Holding (HCA), Monsanto (MON), and FMC Corp (FMC) Philippe Laffont (Coatue Management): long Activision Blizzard (ATVI), Electronic Arts (EA), and Tencent Holdings

long Activision Blizzard (ATVI), Electronic Arts (EA), and Tencent Holdings Whitney Tilson (Kase Capital): long Spirit Airlines (SAVE) and short Wayfair (W)

long Spirit Airlines (SAVE) and short Wayfair (W) David Tepper (Appaloosa Management): short the Chinese yuan.

short the Chinese yuan. Dan Loeb (Third Point LLC): long Allergan (AGN)

long Allergan (AGN) T. Boone Pickens (BP Capital): $US70 oil WTI by June

$US70 oil WTI by June Izzy Englander (Millennium): long Nikkei 225

long Nikkei 225 Oleg Nodelman (EcoR1): long Fibrogen (FGEN) and Retrophin (RTRX)

long Fibrogen (FGEN) and Retrophin (RTRX) Anthony Bozza (Lakewood): short Universal Insurance Holdings (UVE)

short Universal Insurance Holdings (UVE) Jamie Mendoza (Pacific Grove Capital): long Tempur Sealy International (TPX) and Mattel (MAT)

long Tempur Sealy International (TPX) and Mattel (MAT) Neal Nathan (Totem Point): long Sony (SNE) and Woolworth’s

long Sony (SNE) and Woolworth’s Will Snellings (Mariana Fund): short 12-month CNH forwards and long BBA Aviation (London)

short 12-month CNH forwards and long BBA Aviation (London) Lee Ainslie (Maverick Capital): long CommScope Holding Company (COMM)

long CommScope Holding Company (COMM) Paul Tudor Jones (Tudor Investment): Federal Reserve won’t hike until well into 1Q2016 and negative commodities until February 2016, and then they will rally into 2016YE.

That’s a wrap!

