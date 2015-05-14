A bunch of celebrities and hedge fund billionaires raised $101 million at an exclusive NYC fundraiser

On Tuesday night, hedge fund heavyweights and top bankers filled the Javits Center in Manhattan for the Robin Hood Foundation’s annual star-studded event, which raises funds to combat poverty in New York City.

Financial industry heavyweights in attendance included David Tepper (Appaloosa Management), David Tepper (Greenlight Capital), Michael Novogratz (Fortress), Larry Fink (BlackRock), Goldman CEO Lloyd Blankfein and Goldman’s president Gary Cohn, among others.

Hedge fund legend Paul Tudor Jones, who has an estimated networth of $US4.6 billion, founded the Robin Hood Foundation 27 years ago.

Earlier this year, Tudor Jones made headlines warning about income inequality at a TED Talk, predicting that it could end either through “revolution, higher taxes or wars.” To date, Robin Hood has raised over $US1.95 billion that has gone to soup kitchens, homeless shelters, schools, job-training programs, etc, according to the website.

Overall, the event raised a whopping $US101 million, including a $US25 million donation from Bill Ackman, the CEO of Pershing Square Capital, and his wife, Karen. Ackman, 49, was the best-performing big fund manager in 2014.

Just watched Paul Tudor Jones II raise $US101,688,198 from the crowd at #RHBenefit in some 30 seconds. Quite something.

— Erik Schatzker (@ErikSchatzker) May 13, 2015

It wasn’t just financial professionals who made an appearance last night. Oprah Winfrey, Diane Sawyer, Matt Lauer, Morgan Freeman, Michael J. Fox, Sting, Jim Gaffigan, Michael Che and Jimmy Fallon were all there. Bon Jovi and Paul McCartney performed. Danny Meyer prepared the feast. Katie Couric was the host.

Check out the highlights from the event below:

#BTS look at the @javitscenter for the #RHBenefit tonight! Let’s make this an amazing night & help our NYers in need! pic.twitter.com/K3DI3ZyTFW

— Robin Hood (@RobinHoodNYC) May 12, 2015

Incredible surprise performance from @BonJovi! Thanks so much for your continued support! #RHBenefit pic.twitter.com/RG4FuP0P9F

— Robin Hood (@RobinHoodNYC) May 13, 2015

This is what 2300 artichoke salads look like at #RHBenefit. Just 1900 to go. Proud of @UnionSqEvents pic.twitter.com/A0t0zf7yrv

— Danny Meyer (@dhmeyer) May 13, 2015

Look to the sky when you step out tonight, #NYC! The @EmpireStateBldg is lit green in support of our #RHBenefit pic.twitter.com/ADQN2qGiXG

— Robin Hood (@RobinHoodNYC) May 13, 2015

At the Robin Hood Benefit #RHBenefit for a great night of learning and giving … proud of #GE for sponsoring pic.twitter.com/SByF0PGKcz

— Catherine Franklin (@FrankCat) May 13, 2015

Big night at #RHBenefit — more than $US100mm raised pic.twitter.com/kg82qz9Cos

— Steven Rattner (@SteveRattner) May 13, 2015

And there you have it! $US101mm raised tonight #RHBenefit @RobinHoodNYC This ONLY happens in NYC pic.twitter.com/lXYsBfV2L2

— Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) May 13, 2015

Laphroig served open bar at #RHBenefit TRUE.

— Jukay Hsu (@JukayHsu) May 13, 2015

Such a thrill meeting my favourite actor Morgan Freeman w my bud @BrianWSteel #shawshank @robinhoodnyc pic.twitter.com/VvVRRpiIA7

— Scott Wapner (@ScottWapnerCNBC) May 13, 2015

NOW WATCH: This is the Excel trick that will change everything about how you work with data



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.