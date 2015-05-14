A bunch of celebrities and hedge fund billionaires raised $101 million at an exclusive NYC fundraiser

Julia La Roche
On Tuesday night, hedge fund heavyweights and top bankers filled the Javits Center in Manhattan for the Robin Hood Foundation’s annual star-studded event, which raises funds to combat poverty in New York City.

Financial industry heavyweights in attendance included David Tepper (Appaloosa Management), David Tepper (Greenlight Capital), Michael Novogratz (Fortress), Larry Fink (BlackRock), Goldman CEO Lloyd Blankfein and Goldman’s president Gary Cohn, among others. 

Hedge fund legend Paul Tudor Jones, who has an estimated networth of $US4.6 billion, founded the Robin Hood Foundation 27 years ago.

Earlier this year, Tudor Jones made headlines warning about income inequality at a TED Talk, predicting that it could end either through “revolution, higher taxes or wars.” To date, Robin Hood has raised over $US1.95 billion that has gone to soup kitchens, homeless shelters, schools, job-training programs, etc, according to the website

Overall, the event raised a whopping $US101 million, including a $US25 million donation from Bill Ackman, the CEO of Pershing Square Capital, and his wife, Karen. Ackman, 49, was the best-performing big fund manager in 2014.

It wasn’t just financial professionals who made an appearance last night. Oprah Winfrey, Diane Sawyer, Matt Lauer, Morgan Freeman, Michael J. Fox, Sting, Jim Gaffigan, Michael Che and Jimmy Fallon were all there. Bon Jovi and Paul McCartney performed. Danny Meyer prepared the feast. Katie Couric was the host. 

