The "Robin Hood Of Bangladesh" Was Just Arrested For Robbery

Photo: warner bros pictures

A man known as the Robin Hood of Bangladesh was arrested yesterday after a week-long manhunt.Badiul Haq Nasir, 45, gave thousands of dollars aquired from two decades of crime to orphanages and mosques, police told the BBC.



“The villagers said he was a benevolent man willing to help anyone who needed it,” local police chief Babul Akhter said. “They had no idea as to the real source of his wealth.”

“Apart from being such a generous philanthropist, Nasir is probably the most efficient burglar in the country.

“He can pick any lock, get into any vault or gold shop by using a screwdriver and wrench.”

Yet last week he was caught on video robbing a store in Chittagong.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.