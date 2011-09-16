Robin Griffiths: Gold Will Become The Greatest Bubble

Let’s check in on British gold bull Robin Griffiths.



Griffiths tells King World News the recent dip is a correction he would buy. A huge gold bubble driven by money printing and emerging market demand hasn’t even started yet:

“When gold was over $1,900 it was too high, too soon. The deviation above what I would call a sustainable moving averages was too high. If there is a setback I would see that as another buying opportunity. I believe gold will become a bubble, possibly the greatest bubble I am going to live through, but it isn’t a bubble yet.”

The Cazenove Capital strategist says stocks could head much lower this fall:

“Until we get clarity on the Greek issue, equity markets will continue in their bear phase. Between now and late October they will be lower again, with a similar fall to the August low. It will be very scary, it might even be described as a crash.”

