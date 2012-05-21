Bee Gees' Robin Gibb Dead At 62

Photo: Getty Images

Bee Gees’ singer, Robin Gibb has died at 62, according to the Associated Press.Gibb’s family announced in a statement he passed away Sunday in London due to complications from cancer and intestinal surgery.



The group is responsible for hits including “Stayin’ Alive” and “Night Fever.”

We lost another disco legend earlier this week. Watch our favourite Donna Summer performances>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.