Robin comes out as bisexual in the latest Batman anthology from DC comics

Tim Drake in Batman: Urban Legends Vol. 6. Courtesy of DC. Belén Ortega (art) and Alejandro Sánchez (color).

Batman’s longtime superhero sidekick, Robin, has come out as bisexual.

The sexual orientation of the Tim Drake version of Robin was revealed in the latest issue of “Batman: Urban Legends,” a monthly anthology series, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Batman and Robin appear on the cover of Batman: Urban Legends Vol. 6 Courtesy of DC. Belén Ortega (art) and Alejandro Sánchez (color).

At the end of the issue, Drake’s friend Bernard asks him on a date after the two fought a group of baddies side by side.

Drake goes to Bernard’s house, nervous to speak with him.

As Drake tells Bernard he’s relieved his friend got home all right, he says he’s been “doing a lot of thinking about that night,” adding that he doesn’t know what it means to him yet, but that he’d like to figure it out.

Upon hearing that, Bernard says, “I was hoping you would. Tim Drake… Do you want to go on a date with me?”

“Yeah… Yeah, I think I want that,” Drake responds.

Here’s how it plays out in the new issue, courtesy DC Comics:

Bernard asks Tim Drake out on a date at the end of the latest issue of ‘Batman: Urban Legends.’ Courtesy of DC. Belén Ortega (art) and Alejandro Sánchez (color).

Some DC fans – including LGBTQ+ readers – praised the big reveal: