ROBERTSON: Sell The Euro And Buy Scandinavia

Photo: Bloomberg TV

In an interview with Bloomberg this morning, Julian Robertson of Tiger Management said he would continue to short the Euro against “various currencies.””We cannot forget that the Scandinavian countries have had terrific periods through here…Norway Sweden. I love those currencies and stocks.”



And then his thoughts on the Euro? Short it, he says, despite the fact that it’s a “crowded trade.”

“The euro has been weak, you know, it’s been a little stronger lately but any chart of six months, it’s pretty weak.”

Oh and Robertson was wearing some pretty sweet New Zealand cuff links (see 03:42)

Check out the interview yourself:

