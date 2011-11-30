Roberto Coin’s Giant Gold Table now on sale in Dubai

Unlike most gold and diamond covered curios that are merely made as proof of concept, this 24 karat Gold Table made by Roberto Coin is actually up for sale at the Wafi Mall in Dubai. There are actually a few pieces (its strictly limited edition) but it boggles the mind that there is more then one at all. The table top resembles a giant coin held up by four planks. The table is made from stainless steel and wood and then coated with a thick layer of 24 karat gold. The house hold help certainly wont mind wiping this table clean more then a few times a day.



As with all products from Roberto Coin, this table too has a hidden ruby inlaid into the table. The table is available for a retail price of $48,600 (~ AED 180,000). The gold in question is not simply plated onto the table but carefully applied by hand. According to the designer, this gives the table a luster that is simply not possible by electro-plating.

The Rich Times

