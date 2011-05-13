Roberto Cavalli's Ridiculously colourful Yacht Just Docked At Cannes

You know the party has begun when Roberto Cavalli’s rainbow yacht pulls into port.



The multicolor extravaganza docked in Cannes earlier this week in preparation for the Cannes International Film Festival, which kicked off Wednesday, according to celebrity gossip site cocoperez.com.

The yacht reportedly cost around $40 million to build, and has an on-deck jacuzzi and accommodations for eight.

Jennifer Lopez rented the 133-footer for the festival last year.

