ROBERTA MANCINO: Meet The Daredevil Model Who Goes Sky Diving Naked

Roberta Mancino is a model from Italy, with an unconventional hobby.
Mancino gets a huge thrill from jumping off of the highest points she can. And she’s made a career out of it.
Mancino loves BASE jumping, and has even done a lot of that crazy wingsuit flying.
But the craziest thing shes done? Gone skydiving naked.
She never intended sky diving to become a profession, after gaining experience people just began asking her to teach them, which she happens to love
...including four in the nude. Yep, she's gone skydiving naked for photoshoots. But she said she'd NEVER do it for fun; it's painful and cold!
In 2008, BASE jumper Jeb Corliss (he's also the guy who flies in a wingsuit), learned of Roberta, and knew it was love. The two met and started dating
