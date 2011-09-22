ROBERTA MANCINO: Meet The Daredevil Model Who Goes Sky Diving Naked

Leah Goldman
roberta mancino

Roberta Mancino is a model from Italy, with an unconventional hobby.

Mancino gets a huge thrill from jumping off of the highest points she can. And she’s made a career out of it.

Mancino loves BASE jumping, and has even done a lot of that crazy wingsuit flying.

But the craziest thing shes done? Gone skydiving naked.

Roberta Mancino was born in a very small town on the western coast of Italy called Anzio

She started modelling when she was 16 years old in Italy

While she was successful as a model, it wasn't quite enough.

When Roberta was 21 years old she started skydiving, she was inspired by the movie Point Break

Roberta loved her first sky-dive, and kept up her hobby

In 2003, she competed in the Malevski Cup, at the Russian Freestyle, and won

She never intended sky diving to become a profession, after gaining experience people just began asking her to teach them, which she happens to love

By now, Roberta has gone on more than 6,000 dives...

...including four in the nude. Yep, she's gone skydiving naked for photoshoots. But she said she'd NEVER do it for fun; it's painful and cold!

She's also kept the modelling up on the ground. Here she is on Italian magazine Max

In 2008, BASE jumper Jeb Corliss (he's also the guy who flies in a wingsuit), learned of Roberta, and knew it was love. The two met and started dating

From Jeb, Roberta got into jumping in these wingsuits, here she is with Jeb

It's really living on the edge, here's Roberta taking her first jump

But they don't stop at jumping. The daring couple also swims with sharks

Last year she was named Worlds Sexiest Female Athlete by Men's Fitness

And she's not stopping. Roberta says jumping from way up high is the love of her life.

Her next goal? Jump from the Burj Khalifa and spiral around the building as she free falls.

Haven't had enough? Watch this video interview:

