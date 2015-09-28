Here's why Robert Zemeckis would never convert his old movies to 3D

Don’t hold your breath for “Back to the Future” in 3D anytime soon.

Director Robert Zemeckis told a theatre full of press on Saturday that he would never convert any of his old movies to 3D.

The question came just as his latest movie, “The Walk,” had its premiere at the New York Film Festival in 3D.

Always on the forefront of cinematic technology whether it be “Back to the Future,” “Who Framed Roger Rabbit,” or “Beowulf,” it’s surprising to hear Zemeckis wouldn’t pull a George Lucas and go back to enhance his classics.

But this is his reasoning.

“They were never designed that way,” Zemeckis said about why he wouldn’t converting to 3D. “I think you have to make a 3D movie constantly. It changes your editing, pace, the way your camera moves, the lenses that you use. It all has to be thought through from the beginning and so I think it comes from the story.”

However, Zemeckis is no way against 3D.

The director said he’s been searching for a story that could lend itself to 3D for a long time, and he finally came upon Philippe Petit crossing the World Trade Center Twin Towers on a high wire.

“About 10 years ago I came across a little children’s book called ‘The Man Who Walked Between The Towers‘ and I was intrigued,” Zemeckis said, noting that he was developing the project long before the Oscar-winning documentary about Petit’s walk, “Man on Wire,” was made.

Zemeckis said that the use of 3D to Petit’s story (played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt) would enhance his wire walk compared to what we’d seen in “Man on Wire” as there was no film footage of the walk.

“3D is a filmmaker’s took that is a decision made at the very beginning based on the story and the screenplay,” said Zemeckis. “I never once thought ‘Flight‘ should be 3D. There’s nothing 3D would enhance.”

“The Walk” opens October 9.

Watch the trailer:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.