Hedge Fund Millionaire Robert Wilson Dies After Reported Suicide

Google Maps The San Remo building on the Upper West Side of Manhattan.

Hedge-funder Robert W. Wilson jumped to his death yesterday from the 16th floor of his Upper West Side apartment, reports the New York Post.

He was 86.

Sources told the Post that Wilson, who left a note before jumping at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, suffered a stroke a few months prior.

Wilson was relatively low profile, but amassed an $US800 million fortune by the year 2000, which he then proceeded to donate away (especially to environmental and conservation efforts). He had started his firm, Wilson Associates, with $US15,000.

Friends of Wilson told the post it was his ambition to give away most of his wealth before he died, but he still had about $US100 million to go.

Read the full report at the Post »

