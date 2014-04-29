A Late Hedge Fund Millionaire's Central Park West Apartment Is On Sale For $US25 Million

The Upper West Side co-op that belonged to the late-hedge fund manager Robert Wilson is on the market for $US25 million, the New York Times reports [via Curbed].

Wilson, a retired fund manager and a big philanthropist, jumped to his death from the 145 Central Park West apartment late last year. He had previously suffered a debilitating stroke a few months before. He was 86.

Kleier Residential has the listing on his former residence.

It’s a lovely apartment with breathtaking views of Central Park. Now we’re going to take a tour.

