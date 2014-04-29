A Late Hedge Fund Millionaire's Central Park West Apartment Is On Sale For $US25 Million

Julia La Roche
The San RemoKleier Residential

The Upper West Side co-op that belonged to the late-hedge fund manager Robert Wilson is on the market for $US25 million, the New York Times reports [via Curbed].

Wilson, a retired fund manager and a big philanthropist, jumped to his death from the 145 Central Park West apartment late last year. He had previously suffered a debilitating stroke a few months before. He was 86.

Kleier Residential has the listing on his former residence.

It’s a lovely apartment with breathtaking views of Central Park. Now we’re going to take a tour.

You enter apartment 16C from a private elevator into this gorgeous gallery with marble floors.

Wilson's apartment was located in the south tower of The San Remo.

The San Remo building on the Upper West Side of Manhattan.

Seen here is the 32-foot living room. The corner apartment has 4,600 square-feet of living space.

Seen here is the dining room. There's also a library in the unit.

The unit has a total of nine rooms.

There are three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms. All of the bedrooms have an en-suite bath.

The corner apartment features a wraparound terrace.

It also has incredible views of Central Park and the New York City skyline.

It has a great view of the boat pond.

