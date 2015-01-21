Robert Walters: Pay Rises Are Coming In Australia In 2015 But Don't Expect Much

Serena Williams of the US celebrates winning her first round match against Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium dat the 2015 Australian Open at Melbourne Park. Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Professionals can look forward to slightly better salary rises in 2015 in Australia, according to the annual Global Salary Survey from recruitment consultancy Robert Walters.

Across Australia, pay is expected to grow on average by 1.65% compared to the 1% in 2014.

The survey covers a range of professions and is based on placements made by Robert Walters consultants.

James Nicholson, Robert Walters Managing Director Australia and New Zealand, says market conditions are improving after a flat 2014 and more professionals will look to change roles.

He sees pay jumps of 10% to 15% for those moving to a new role in high demand areas such as regulatory and compliance, business facing finance staff, sales and IT roles in financial services.

Counter-offers will have a further compounding effect if demand outstrips supply.

Overall, 2015 is likely to be a year of ongoing readjustment to the new industrial landscape in Australia as the country continues its journey towards economic recovery.

“Hiring managers looking for quality candidates in high demand specialties will need to present compelling cases if they want to secure their ideal candidates in 2015,” Nicholson says.

“Speed and momentum during the interview process, as well as clarity of communication, will be critical. Prospective employees continue to seek salary increases when moving roles and will also desire transparency regarding potential career progression, as opportunities have been limited in recent years.”

