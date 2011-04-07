Robert Titcomb

Photo: Hawaii News Now

Robert Titcomb, a Hawaii resident and “close friend” of President Obama, was arrested Monday on suspicion of prostitution, according to one report.So far, Hawaii News Now is the only publication to report the news…



Hawaii News Now reports:

Police arrested Robert Richard Titcomb, 49, of Waialua on suspicion of prostitution Monday night. He allegedly offered money for sex near the intersection of South Street and Pohukaina Street at about 9:40 PM.

Titcomb and the President have been close friends since high school. The two are frequently seen golfing and dining together when the Obama family visits Hawaii.

40 nine-year old Titcomb was arrested along with Joseph C. Chavez, 48, Jon M. Hatakenaka, 51, and Todd T. Shirai, 46.

Titcomb is out on bail.

