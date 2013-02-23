An Ex-NBA Player Who Made $11 Million In His Career Refuses To Leave His Foreclosed Home

Robert Swift in 2004

Photo: KOMO News

Ex-Sonics player Robert Swift has refused to leave his Seattle home after it was foreclosed on last summer, KOMO News in Seattle reports.Swift was drafted straight out of high school at age 19. He played three seasons for the Sonics and Thunder before falling out of the NBA, earning ~$11.5 million in salary.



After he flamed out, he became one of the league’s most notorious cautionary tales for the dangers of leaping straight from high school to the pros.

Now he refuses to leave the $1 million home that he bought in 2004. He’ll have to the end of the month to leave or else he could be forcibly evicted.

The home has fallen into squalor recently. KOMO found the porch filled with trash:

Photo: KOMO News

And a driveway full of cars that haven’t moved in some time:

Photo: KOMO News

And just a general dirtiness around the property:

Photo: KOMO News

The new owner bought the house in January, but has been unable to move in. She told the station, “It seems like a very sad story and I definitely feel for him.”

Here’s the full report:



