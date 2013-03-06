Ex-NBA Player Who Made $11 Million Leaves Foreclosed House Covered In Bullets And Feces

Photo: Komo News screenshot

Ex-Sonics player Robert Swift finally moved out of his foreclosed home outside Seattle this week, but he left it in worse shape than the new owners ever imagined.The $1.3 million home was trashed, with beer and food everywhere, dog feces covering the porch, and holes in the walls.



Guns and bullets were found around the house, and there was a makeshift shooting range in the basement dotted with shell casings.

KOMO News in Seattle toured the house yesterday. It’s a ghastly sight, and a stunning downfall for a guy who once jumped right to the NBA out of high school.

