Ex-NBA Player Who Made $11 Million Leaves Foreclosed House Covered In Bullets And Feces

Photo: Komo News screenshot
Ex-Sonics player Robert Swift finally moved out of his foreclosed home outside Seattle this week, but he left it in worse shape than the new owners ever imagined.The $1.3 million home was trashed, with beer and food everywhere, dog feces covering the porch, and holes in the walls.
Guns and bullets were found around the house, and there was a makeshift shooting range in the basement dotted with shell casings.
KOMO News in Seattle toured the house yesterday. It’s a ghastly sight, and a stunning downfall for a guy who once jumped right to the NBA out of high school.
An unopened box of recruiting letters from colleges. Swift never went to college, and became a cautionary tale for why high school kids shouldn't go straight to the NBA
He left a framed poster of his playing days. He only played three seasons for the Sonics and Thunder
