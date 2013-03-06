Ex-NBA Player Who Made $11 Million Leaves Foreclosed House Covered In Bullets And Feces

Tony Manfred
robert swift foreclosed house bullets guns

Photo: Komo News screenshot

Ex-Sonics player Robert Swift finally moved out of his foreclosed home outside Seattle this week, but he left it in worse shape than the new owners ever imagined.The $1.3 million home was trashed, with beer and food everywhere, dog feces covering the porch, and holes in the walls.

Guns and bullets were found around the house, and there was a makeshift shooting range in the basement dotted with shell casings.

KOMO News in Seattle toured the house yesterday. It’s a ghastly sight, and a stunning downfall for a guy who once jumped right to the NBA out of high school.

The living room was trashed

Walls were painted on and kicked in

The porch, covered in dog poop

A wide view of the porch

The new owners found live ammo

As well as assault weapons

Swift set up a dummy in the basement for target practice

Some load-bearing poles were damaged by bullets

The basement floor was covered in shell casings

The kitchen is in the worst shape

There are pizza boxes everywhere

And empty beer cans

An cupcakes

A crude knife was found as well

Buried in the carnage were signs of Swift's prior life

An unopened box of recruiting letters from colleges. Swift never went to college, and became a cautionary tale for why high school kids shouldn't go straight to the NBA

He left a framed poster of his playing days. He only played three seasons for the Sonics and Thunder

He bought the house for $1.3 million in 2004

They say it will take them two months to make the home move-in ready

Swift's current location is unknown, Komo News reports

