Ex-NBA Player Who Made $11 Million Left His Foreclosed House Covered In Bullets And Feces

Tony Manfred
Robert swift foreclosed house bullets gunsKomo News screenshot

Former Seattle Sonics player and 2004 first-round draft pick Robert Swift was charged with unlawful possession of a short-barreled shotgun in Washington on Thursday.

According to police, Swift was living at the home of a 54-year-old heroin dealer after his $US1.3 million house was foreclosed on in 2013.

KOMO News in Seattle took a tour of the house shortly after Swift moved out. He left it in squalid condition, with beer and food everywhere, dog feces covering the porch, and holes in the walls.

Guns and bullets were found around the house, and there was a makeshift shooting range in the basement dotted with shell casings.

Swift made $US11 million in his five-year NBA career. He’s perhaps the saddest example of a player who jumped to the NBA straight out of high school in the early 2000s, only to crash out of the league completely.

The living room was trashed.

Walls were painted on and kicked in.

The porch, covered in dog poop.

A wide view of the porch.

The new owners found live ammo.

As well as assault weapons.

Swift set up a dummy in the basement for target practice.

Some load-bearing poles were damaged by bullets.

The basement floor was covered in shell casings.

The kitchen was in the worst shape.

There were pizza boxes everywhere.

And empty beer cans.

And cupcakes.

A crude knife was found as well.

Buried in the carnage were signs of Swift's prior life.

An unopened box of recruiting letters from colleges. Swift never went to college.

He left a framed poster of his playing days. He only played five seasons for the Sonics and Thunder.

He bought the house for $1.3 million in 2004.

The new owners said it would take them two months to make the home move-in ready.

