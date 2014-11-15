Ex-NBA Player Who Made $11 Million Left His Foreclosed House Covered In Bullets And Feces

Former Seattle Sonics player and 2004 first-round draft pick Robert Swift was charged with unlawful possession of a short-barreled shotgun in Washington on Thursday.

According to police, Swift was living at the home of a 54-year-old heroin dealer after his $US1.3 million house was foreclosed on in 2013.

KOMO News in Seattle took a tour of the house shortly after Swift moved out. He left it in squalid condition, with beer and food everywhere, dog feces covering the porch, and holes in the walls.

Guns and bullets were found around the house, and there was a makeshift shooting range in the basement dotted with shell casings.

Swift made $US11 million in his five-year NBA career. He’s perhaps the saddest example of a player who jumped to the NBA straight out of high school in the early 2000s, only to crash out of the league completely.

