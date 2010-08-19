Everyone Is Scared To Death Of The End Of Stimulus

Professor Robert Skidelsky has an interesting comment on the problems facing global growth right now, notably that it is the fear of austerity that is preventing businesses from investing.



From Skidelsky’s piece on Project Syndicate:

The truth is that it is not fear of government bankruptcy, but governments’ determination to balance the books, that is reducing business confidence by lowering expectations of employment, incomes, and orders. The problem is not the hole in the budget; it is the hole in the economy.

What interests us about this comment is that Skidelsky cuts right to what matters, that psychologically, businesses and consumers right now have lost their sense of confidence.

Check out the decline in U.S. Business Confidence from ISM (via Trading Economics):

And while the real economy may be dragging, that could be just as much about the loss in stimulus, as presented by Goldman Sachs today, as it is about the psychological wounds associated with that absence.

This argument would mean that the loss of stimulus has a knock on effect on businesses and consumers, which makes them even less confident in the recovery than they already were, and more likely to hold back from investing and spending because of it.

