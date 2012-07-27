Stock Broker And Blogger Robert Sinn Arrested For DUI And Hit-And-Run

Photo: Mugshots.com

Local 10 in Miami is reporting that Robert Sinn, a trader and well-known blogger on StockTwits, has been arrested and is being charged with hit-and-run while driving under the influence.From Local 10:



Witnesses told police that Sinn got out of the car, went over to the victim, who was lying on the ground, reached down, yelled something at him, stepped over him and got back in the car, according to the arrest form.

Sinn told police that he fell asleep at the wheel.

Sinn is facing charges of leaving the scene of an accident with a serious bodily injury, several charges relating to driving under the influence, and driving with a suspended licence, according to the Local 10.

Sinn is also a financial blogger at http:/www.robertsinn.com.

Here is a tweet from Sinn from July 24:

Photo: Twitter

He should have taken his own advice. Below is a video report on the incident from Channel 7 news in Miami which features the police conducting a field sobriety test on Sinn.

WSVN-TV –

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.