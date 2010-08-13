Robert Shiller: There's Now More Than A 50% Chance Of A Double Dip Recession

The esteemed Robert Shiller, the man behind the Case-Shiller housing index, is giving probably one of the most dire double-dip recession warnings we’ve heard yet.



MarketWatch:

The Yale University professor and author of the best-selling book “Irrational Exuberance” pinned the probability of a double-dip recession at more than a 50-50.

Shiller pointed to the nation’s stubbornly-high unemployment as a root cause of lingering economic woes. And with the Federal Reserve running out of bullets to fight a second recession, he urged Congress to join the battle and focus on putting people back to work.

“Beyond the Fed, I’d like to see the government take a renewed stimulus package focused on creating jobs [and] on activities that involve a lot of people,” Shiller said. Listen to Shiller interview.

…

“The Fed’s latest statement shows they’re on this, but I’m not so sure Congress is on this,” said Shiller. “There is significant likelihood of [a second recession] if the government doesn’t do something. I’m worried [unemployment] is not going to self-correct.”

So he’s ringing the alarm bells… and calling for more stimulus. You can hear the audio from an interview with Mr. Shiller here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.