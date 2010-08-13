Robert Shiller: There's Now More Than A 50% Chance Of A Double Dip Recession

Robert Shiller

The esteemed Robert Shiller, the man behind the Case-Shiller housing index, is giving probably one of the most dire double-dip recession warnings we’ve heard yet.

MarketWatch:

The Yale University professor and author of the best-selling book “Irrational Exuberance” pinned the probability of a double-dip recession at more than a 50-50.

Shiller pointed to the nation’s stubbornly-high unemployment as a root cause of lingering economic woes. And with the Federal Reserve running out of bullets to fight a second recession, he urged Congress to join the battle and focus on putting people back to work.

“Beyond the Fed, I’d like to see the government take a renewed stimulus package focused on creating jobs [and] on activities that involve a lot of people,” Shiller said. Listen to Shiller interview.

“The Fed’s latest statement shows they’re on this, but I’m not so sure Congress is on this,” said Shiller. “There is significant likelihood of [a second recession] if the government doesn’t do something. I’m worried [unemployment] is not going to self-correct.”

So he’s ringing the alarm bells… and calling for more stimulus. You can hear the audio from an interview with Mr. Shiller here.

