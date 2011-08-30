Robert Shiller Talks About The Substantial Downside For Equities

Robert Shiller joined Consuelo Mack on WealthTrack this past weekend to discuss the ongoing problems in the economy. Shiller of course is notable for having predicted both the Nasdaq bubble and the housing bubble. He remains one of the few academics who understands how markets and the broader economy relate to one another.



In this interview Shiller explains why he believes the psyche of the investing class and the general economic participants are being negatively impacted by the economic malaise. He refers to it as a positive feedback loop that is very difficult to reverse. In equities, Shiller makes some rather alarming comments. He says the current volatility is not healthy and could very well be preceding a “substantial” decline in equities. He makes no firm predictions, but he maintains that the current fragile environment could result in major downside.

He explains why equities still appear expensive, why housing is likely to remain under pressure, why the general economy is likely to suffer a continuing malaise and why TIPS are his favourite investment currently:



