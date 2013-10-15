You Can Get The Wisdom Of Nobel Prize Winner Robert Shiller For Free Online

Yale professor Robert Shiller, one of the three brilliant economists who won the Nobel Prize for Economics Monday morning, will teach you everything you need to know about financial markets for free.

This is especially awesome since Shiller, along with Eugene Fama and Lars Hansen of the University of Chicago, won the Nobel for their work on the reality of accurate asset pricing on the near and long term.

Lofty stuff, but here’s how you can grab some of Shiller’s extensive knowledge for free: Back in the spring of 2008 (yep, right as our economy was starting to crash), Shiller recorded 26 free podcasts on topics ranging from options markets to portfolio diversification — they’re up on iTunes for you to enjoy.

Here’s the description of the podcast:

(ECON 252) Financial institutions are a pillar of civilized society, supporting people in their productive ventures and managing the economic risks they take on. The workings of these institutions are important to comprehend if we are to predict their actions today and their evolution in the coming information age. The course strives to offer understanding of the theory of finance and its relation to the history, strengths and imperfections of such institutions as banking, insurance, securities, futures, and other derivatives markets, and the future of these institutions over the next century. This course was recorded in Spring 2008.

Again, if you want to check out the podcast, click here.

