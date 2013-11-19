Nobel Prize Winner Robert Shiller Will Teach You Finance For Free

Picture: Getty Images

Nobel Prize-winning Yale economist just Tweeted he plans to offer his introductory “Financial Markets” course free on the web next semester via Coursera, the massive open online course platform.

The class is billed as, “An overview of the ideas, methods, and institutions that permit human society to manage risks and foster enterprise.”

He last taught it in 2012.

Shiller is an evangelist for finance, having recently argued young people with a moral purpose should work for Goldman Sachs. In the video accompanying the course offering, he says, “Finance is a technology for making things happen.”

And the workload is billed as 6-12 hours a week.

We just signed up — you can do so here »

