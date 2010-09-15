Robert Shiller: We Are On The Verge Of A Downturn, More Stimulus Needed Now

Yale economist Robert Shiller is on CNBC calling for much more aggressive action on the part of the government to stimulate the economy.



He sees brewing public anger at the lack of jobs, or specifically “jobs, housing, and the rich” and thinks the economy is the verge of taking a big leg down without more action.

It’s not surprising that he’d focus on sentiment like this. After all, his book Animal Spirits is all about the effect of sentiment and psychology on the markets.

He doesn’t favour a homebuyers tax credit, but he does favour a massive bailout for the state and local governments.

Why more state & local spending? Because they’re closer to the people than the federal government, and thus less centralized.

Wilbur Ross, naturally, is challenging Shiller on this point, arguing instead that government should be boosting businesses, rather than governments.

Click here for updates.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.